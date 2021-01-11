After children poisoned, parents have to deal with Covid deaths, medical bills, court action
Torment goes on for Ingram family
When Matthew Ingram and his sister, Tammy, died of pesticide poisoning, he had been reading a book about the holocaust — one where two children held hands as their bodies shut down from the colourless, odourless gas they never knew they were inhaling.
The similarities of what befell the characters in the book, discovered in Matthew’s room only recently, and what the Ingram siblings experienced nearly seven decades later, is frightening — but for grieving parents Stanton and Selina Ingram the nightmare is far from over...
