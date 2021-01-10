SA records 21,606 new coronavirus cases
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that a total of 1,214,176 infections had been recorded, 21,606 of which were in the past day.
There are 224,640 active cases.
There were 399 Covid-19 related deaths:
Eastern Cape 85, Free State 11, Gauteng 69, Kwa-Zulu Natal 96, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 15, Northern Cape 12, and Western Cape 106.
This brings the total number of fatalities to 32 824.
SA has had a total of 956,712 recoveries
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.