Limited library services to commence in Bay on Monday

Selected libraries across Nelson Mandela Bay will be offering limited services from Monday.

According to a statement by the municipality on Sunday, libraries excluding Allanridge, Chatty, Kwamagxaki and Motherwell will be open to receive materials from 9am to 3.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 1.30pm on Fridays.

The Walmer library is receiving materials on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only.

The North End and Algoa Park libraries will both receive materials on weekdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

According to the municipality, materials will be accepted at the entrance of each library for quarantining. No patrons are allowed inside.

There will however be a “call and collect” service offered for materials people wish to borrow, the statement said.

Members of the public have been advised that masks must be worn at all times and they will be required to have their temperatures taken and complete a contact tracing register when visiting any library in the metro.

Residents are encouraged to use the NMBM app, Libby, or the Overdrive website to borrow library materials.

HeraldLIVE