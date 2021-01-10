News

Five held for illegal drugs in northern areas police raids

By Devon Koen - 10 January 2021

Five men are expected to appear in court soon after they were arrested in Port Elizabeth on charges of possession of illicit drugs and suspected drug dealing.

Police seized a large amount drugs during raids in the northern areas last week...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X