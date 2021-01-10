Five held for gang-rape, murder of teenage girl dumped in bushes

Five men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Patronicia Jordaan, 14.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men, aged between 18 and 33, were arrested on Saturday morning in the Helenvale area.

According to Naidu the girl had been gang-raped.

Her body was found lying in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park at about 8.30am on Thursday with multiple stab wounds.

She was identified by her parents on Friday morning.

She had last been seen by relatives on January 4 in Kobus Street, Naidu said.

It is alleged that on Tuesday at about 9.30pm the teen was seen in the company of 12 males at an alleged drug den in Bongo Street.

“At about 3am on Wednesday everyone left the house and split up, with [Patronicia] in the company of six males,” Naidu said.

The arrests follow a 72-hour activation plan after the body was discovered.

The team included Gelvandale detectives, Crime Intelligence, Provincial Crime Scene Investigation, the Anti-Gang Unit, Public Order Policing, CIT combating team and the state pathologist.

The first two suspects were arrested at about 7.15am at a house in Old Stanford Road.

Naidu said a few minutes later three other suspects were rounded up at houses in Bongo and Pienaar streets.

All the suspects have gang affiliations.

Further arrests are expected.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of rape and murder.

