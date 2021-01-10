Deputy minister Boitumelo Moloi hospitalised due to Covid-19
Deputy minister of employment and labour Boitumelo Moloi has been hospitalised due to Covid-19, the presidency announced on Sunday.
Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams, in a statement, said Moloi was admitted to hospital on January 5 after not feeling well and received her Covid-19 positive results the following day.
“Deputy minister Moloi remains hospitalised, she is recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus. All members of the office of the deputy minister who have come in contact with her will undergo self-isolation,” said Williams.
The government took the opportunity to extend its well wishes to all those currently battling the virus, wishing them a speedy recovery.
“In the same vein, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.”
Williams pleaded with South Africans to support those fighting Covid-19.
She also emphasised responsible behaviour. “In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practise physical distancing.”
On Saturday, SA recorded 21,606 new cases.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that a total of 1,214,176 infections had been recorded, 21,606 of which were in the past day.
Fatalities stand at 32,824, an increase of 399 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
Of the total number of people infected, 956,712 have recovered, while 224,640 active cases remain.
TimesLIVE
