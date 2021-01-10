Deputy minister Boitumelo Moloi hospitalised due to Covid-19

Deputy minister of employment and labour Boitumelo Moloi has been hospitalised due to Covid-19, the presidency announced on Sunday.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams, in a statement, said Moloi was admitted to hospital on January 5 after not feeling well and received her Covid-19 positive results the following day.

“Deputy minister Moloi remains hospitalised, she is recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus. All members of the office of the deputy minister who have come in contact with her will undergo self-isolation,” said Williams.