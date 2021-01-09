Table Mountain rangers face more accusations after altercation with elderly tourists

Table Mountain National Park is investigating an incident in which two of its staff allegedly “wrestled” an elderly foreign tourist to the ground reportedly in an attempt to enforce lockdown regulations.

According to a Facebook post on the Friends of Table Mountain page on Thursday, an elderly couple were walking on Scarborough beach when the rangers told them to leave.

The post, by page administrator Nicky Schmidt, alleged the rangers apprehended the couple while they were walking on a boardwalk leading to the beach on private land next to Cape Point.

The couple were told to sit on the boardwalk but one of them, believed to be an 80-year-old German doctor, started suffering from medical complications as he was reportedly recovering from cerebral malaria.