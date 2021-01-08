National to probe Eastern Cape Covid-19 death stats

Addition of a ‘backlog’ of Covid deaths from May to November ballooned province’s 24-hour toll to 452 this week

PREMIUM

The national health department will be investigating the Eastern Cape government's Covid-19 death statistics reporting after 452 deaths recorded “on Wednesday” were found to be the result of a so-called “data reconciliation” of deaths from last year.



Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said some of the data announced on Wednesday — suggesting the highest daily toll ever — had effectively been inflated with the addition of a “backlog” of deaths recorded between May and November 2020...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.