Eastern Cape universities cautious on new academic year

Pandemic, timing of release of matric results could prove crucial

Eastern Cape universities are taking varied approaches to the 2021 academic year because of the surge in Covid-19 infections, safety protocols and delays brought on by the lockdown regulations.



In addition, matric marking centres are still tallying the class of 2020’s final marks — a crucial factor in university first-year admissions...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.