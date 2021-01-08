News

Eastern Cape universities cautious on new academic year

Pandemic, timing of release of matric results could prove crucial

By Raahil Sain and Riaan Marais - 08 January 2021

Eastern Cape universities are taking varied approaches to the 2021 academic year because of the surge in Covid-19 infections, safety protocols and delays brought on by the lockdown regulations.

In addition, matric marking centres are still tallying the class of 2020’s final marks — a crucial factor in university first-year admissions...

