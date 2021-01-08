Body of teenage girl found in bushes identified by parents

The body of a teenager found in a bushy area of Gelvandale on Thursday has been identified by her parents as Patronicia Jordaan.

The 14-year-old was found in a bushy area between Gelvandale and Algoa Park at about 8.30am.

She had multiple stab wounds.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the teenager’s parents, from Helenvale, had identified her body on Friday morning.

According to Naidu, the girl was last seen by a relative on Monday in Kobus Road, Helenvale.

“The murder investigation is continuing and police are following up on several leads,” Naidu said.

