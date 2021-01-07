Three weeks left for chance to win a car

The Herald and Weekend Post readers have three weeks left to enter for a chance to win a brand new Nissan Datsun GO and a total of R40,000 worth of Baywest Mall gift cards in weekly draws.

Entries for the competition, courtesy of Baywest Mall and Nissan Eastern Cape in honour of the mall’s fifth birthday, close on January 28.

The car, priced at R174,200 including VAT, comes with a six-year 150,000km factory warranty, Nissan Eastern Cape general sales manager Henry Benn said.

Baywest marketing manager Lindsay Steele said the competition was one way to bring much-needed cheer amid Covid-19 gloom.

“We are very pleased with the success of the competition and we’re overwhelmed by the number of entries so far,” she said.

“This is a milestone celebration for us and this competition is an opportunity for us to give back to our loyal shoppers.

“We do encourage people of all ages to enter.”

In addition to the car, Baywest Mall hosts a weekly draw every Thursday where one lucky entrant wins a R5,000 Baywest Mall gift card, totalling R40,000 over eight weeks.

The first weekly draw took place on December 10.

Previous weekly draw winners, as announced on the Baywest Mall Facebook page, are Susan Koen, who won on December 10, Frances Hird on December 17, Denise Fraser on December 24 and Vivien Walton on December 30.

The weekly draws are every Thursday until January 28 2021.

The weekly winners are also in line for a chance to win the Nissan Datsun GO.

The 2016 car competition winner, William Smith, 84, said the car could not have come at a better time for him.

The pensioner won a Volkswagen UP during a similar competition when the mall celebrated its first birthday.

“It was a great win for a pensioner like myself and it came at the perfect time as my wife and I were planning on purchasing a second vehicle at the time.

“It definitely saved us a few pennies and my wife still uses it to this day,” Smith said.

To enter the competition, grab a copy of The Herald or Weekend Post and fill in the entry form on page 2.

Once completed, entry forms can be dropped into the silver Nissan Datsun GO vehicle in the Nissan Eastern Cape showroom at Baywest Mall, or into the entry box at The Herald offices (The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres) or at the Nissan Eastern Cape dealership at 2 Uitenhage Road, North End.

The Herald and Weekend Post also host activations every Friday afternoon and Saturday morning at the Nissan showroom at Baywest where readers can purchase a copy of The Herald or Weekend Post to enter the competition then and there.

Only original entries from The Herald and Weekend Post will be accepted.

The draw will be done on Friday January 29 and the winner will be contacted telephonically. There will be no live draw.