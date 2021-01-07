Teenager’s body found in bushes in Gelvandale

Port Elizabeth police are urgently seeking the community’s help in finding the next of kin of a teenage girl whose body was found in bushes in Gelvandale on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the grim discovery of the unidentified body, about 16 years old, was made at about 8.30am in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park.

She had been stabbed several times, Naidu said.