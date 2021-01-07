Teenager’s body found in bushes in Gelvandale
Port Elizabeth police are urgently seeking the community’s help in finding the next of kin of a teenage girl whose body was found in bushes in Gelvandale on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the grim discovery of the unidentified body, about 16 years old, was made at about 8.30am in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park.
She had been stabbed several times, Naidu said.
Police on the scene where a woman's body was found near Stanford Road.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 7, 2021
📷: @wernerhills pic.twitter.com/K4gEx1jqOo
She was wearing a pair of black pants and a purple top and had braided hair.
“A case of murder is under investigation,” Naidu said.
“An additional charge of rape may be added pending the postmortem report.”
Anyone who knows of a girl who is missing or has not returned home in the last week is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mario Malgas on 082-442-1816, SAPS Gelvandale on 041-402-2050 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.