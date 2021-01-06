Trio gunned down in Durban home

Three people were gunned down while watching television in their Durban home on Tuesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said an unknown gunman entered the house on Temple Road in Kenville shortly after 8pm.

“The suspect opened fire at the occupants in the house. Three people, aged [between] 29 and 32, sustained gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene,” she said.

Private security officers, who attended the scene, reported that two men and a woman had been killed.

Gwala said the motive for the triple murder had not yet been established.

“Charges of murder were opened for investigation at Greenwood Park SAPS.”

TimesLIVE