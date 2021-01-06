Three arrested for killing of initiates in Tsomo
Three suspects have been arrested for the killing of three initiates in Tsomo. They were arrested on Monday and Tuesday, according to police.
The bodies of the three initiates were found in a traditional circumcision hut on Saturday. They had sustained gunshot wounds to their upper bodies...
