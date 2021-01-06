Teddy Mafia to be buried in R300,000 funeral with 'diamond-studded' casket and high security

Suspected Durban drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, more commonly known as Teddy Mafia, will be buried in a casket studded with fake diamonds at a funeral costing about R300,000.

Pinetown Funeral Services director Christopher Moodley told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Thursday's funeral would be “different” because Pillay was a “high-profile” person in Shallcross, south of Durban.

The funeral home conducted the send-off for Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie, who was buried in December 2019. The company provided a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Porsche, for that funeral.

“We will be creating the diamond-studded casket at the family's request. It is not real diamonds, more like cosmetic diamonds. The funeral procession will be led by a Rolls-Royce hearse and there will be a convoy of Land Rovers,” he said.

“The family have made specific requests for custom décor at the grave site.”