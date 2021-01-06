KwaNobuhle residents give municipality ultimatum to attend to derelict building

‘Demolish house of crime or we will’

Fed-up with an abandoned and dilapidated house in their area, KwaNobuhle residents have given Nelson Mandela Bay municipal bosses six days to demolish it.



Residents have threatened to demolish the house themselves, which they say is a hideout spot for criminals in the area...

