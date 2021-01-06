Heartfelt appeal at memorial service for Samantha Bantom

Mothers should stop protecting their sons after they have committed criminal acts, Apostle Ruth Williams, deputy-chair of ENOUGH, said on Tuesday at the memorial service for 28-year-old Samantha Bantom, who died on Christmas Day after being raped and left for dead.



About 200 residents of Salt Lake — young and old, male and female — gathered for the memorial service outside Bantom’s Pampling Street home in Salt Lake, some of them joining in the dancing to gospel music...

