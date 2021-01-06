Endangered vulture poisoned in Zululand

A critically endangered African white-backed vulture was poisoned in Zululand over the festive season.

Wildlife ACT, a non-profit organisation which aims to save Africa’s iconic and endangered species from extinction, suspects more carcasses may be have been removed from the area.

The organisation's Mark Gerrard said the poisoning came exactly a year after an incident in the same area which resulted in the rescue and rehabilitation of four African white-backed vultures and one lappet-faced vulture.

“Poisoning is the primary threat facing these birds in KwaZulu-Natal. Without swift response, a single poisoning incident can affect an entire breeding cluster.

“Vultures are poisoned and then sold in traditional markets where their parts are sought-after,” he said.