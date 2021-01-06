Covid-19 killed 339 state health-care workers between March and November

Almost 340 state health-care workers died of Covid-19 related illness in SA between March and November, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in response to written questions in parliament.

A total of 339 health-care workers died in hospital during this time, with most deaths occurring in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. As of October 31, there were 35,145 confirmed Covid-19 cases among the state health-care community, said Mkhize.

"The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on human resources in health since the first positive case in the republic has been enormous,” he added.