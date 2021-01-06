News

Burglaries surge in Walmer and Uitenhage

Relaxation of lockdown curbs led to rise in crime in Bay

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 06 January 2021

Uitenhage and Walmer topped the list of burglary hotspots after lockdown regulations were relaxed and criminal activity started to rise again in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Private security companies across the metro said they recorded high numbers of burglaries, trespassing and robberies in November and December, resulting in more people opting to hire private security to guard their properties...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X