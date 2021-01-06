Burglaries surge in Walmer and Uitenhage
Relaxation of lockdown curbs led to rise in crime in Bay
Uitenhage and Walmer topped the list of burglary hotspots after lockdown regulations were relaxed and criminal activity started to rise again in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Private security companies across the metro said they recorded high numbers of burglaries, trespassing and robberies in November and December, resulting in more people opting to hire private security to guard their properties...
