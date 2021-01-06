Booze ban 'goes well beyond what is reasonable and necessary', says SAB as it takes government to court

The 125-year-old brewer, which is now owned by Brussels-based AB InBev, made representations to the government on December 28 — the same day that the latest restrictions were imposed — to consider alternatives that would have restricted alcohol to sales for home consumption only and curbed trading hours. These restrictions, combined with an earlier curfew and restrictions on gatherings as well as heightened law enforcement, would have been effective in curbing the virus while also preserving livelihoods and keeping the economy open, SAB said on Wednesday.

The previous two alcohol bans shut down the entire alcohol supply chain for more than 100 days in 2020, with significant unintended consequences. Close to 165,000 people in the alcohol industry supply chain had lost their jobs during the previous two alcohol bans, with a further 100,000 moving into poverty. Additionally, 30% of craft brewers had closed, Lisa said.

Restricting the legal trade of alcohol had also fuelled the growth of the illicit market, which was now entrenched.

SAB has launched an urgent interdict in the Western Cape High Court to set aside the ban, giving the government two weeks to respond. Its case challenges the ban on the grounds that it denies the rights to trade and to human dignity enshrined in the constitution. The case comes after British American Tobacco successfully challenged the government in court over the tobacco ban and there is some overlap in the legal principles of the cases.