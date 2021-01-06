Alcohol ban is good for SAPS and the health department, says Bheki Cele
Police minister Bheki Cele says while the government cannot keep the economy closed forever, the alcohol ban is good for his department.
On Tuesday, Cele told eNCA that he did not know whether the alcohol ban should continue but said the non-availability of alcohol “made history” at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.
The hospital, for the first time ever, reported no trauma casualties on New Year's Eve.
“Well, I don't know. I don't make the economic laws,” said Cele. “But for the SA Police Service and the heath [department], especially at the present moment, the non-availability of alcohol made history on the 31st where nobody was admitted in the trauma centre in Baragwanath.”
Cele said the ban had made an impact on society and communities.
The booze ban was put in place just days before New Year’s Eve, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move from lockdown level 1 back to adjusted level 3.
It is set to be reviewed on January 15, when the regulations will also be reviewed.
TimesLIVE reported that the SA liquor industry said the ban was of grave concern and called for a review as soon as possible.
The industry includes the National Liquor Traders Council, the South African Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba), the Beer Association of SA (Basa), Vinpro, the Consumer Goods Council of SA, retailers and manufacturers.
“Limitations on alcohol sales can be imposed in a less damaging manner that alleviates the impact on the health-care system, helps to mitigate transmission while still helping to preserve livelihoods,” the organisations said.
On social media, many consumers, including actress Khanyi Mbau, have also been vocal about the ban, saying it should be lifted.
“The reason that I'm raising this is because it's January, schools are about to reopen, there are families, people that work in the liquor industry who cannot go back to work, earn a living to support their families and make sure that their children go to school,” said Mbau in a video posted on Twitter.
Here is a snapshot of what others had to say:
As the deciders of our fates meet 2day, I hope1 of the matters they consider is that of the #AlcoholBan & how the lost taxes from the 3 bans could cover 100% of the costs of vaccination in SA. Off-consumption sales with restricted hours...that’s all we’re asking for. 🤭 https://t.co/CObslzqlNg— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) January 6, 2021
The one reason and only reason I supported a lockdown with a ban on alcohol sales was so that govt would have time to deliver a strategy to curb the spread of COVID19 without disrupting the economy.— Maxwell Langa (@MNLanga) January 5, 2021
For the third time I was wrong
I just read that over 165 000 people have lost jobs due to the alcohol ban. Maybe lifting it with restricted trading hours could be a solve? I think we need to work together to protect jobs while prioritising health because this ain’t it. Thoughts?#AlcoholBan #Level3 #Covid19— Gugu 📿🕯 Ndabezitha (@sissgugu) January 4, 2021
