The price of defying Covid-19 regulations
Toe the line or face stiff penalties
Disclosed someone’s Covid-19 status without their permission? You could be fined R3,000.
Caught transporting or selling booze, your fine could reach the R20,000 mark...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.