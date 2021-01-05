Why cows sometimes attack people
Duress, overprotective behaviour over a newly birthed calf and not having horns are some of the reasons that a cow could bite — but not eat — a human, according to government veterinary specialist Dr Vusumzi Rozani.
Rozani was speaking to The Herald on Monday after reports that a Qumbu woman, Zininzi Mthethandaba, died after being bitten by a cow on her way to visit her father on December 21. ..
