Vaccine rollout: Eastern Cape must ‘think out the box’

Partnerships with NGOs, beverage companies and supermarket chains needed for cold-chain management

By Amanda Nano - 05 January 2021

Effectively rolling out of a Covid-19 vaccine in the Eastern Cape will require the province to up its game like never before and there will be no option other than to pursue “out the box” thinking.

That is the consensus of some of the country's leading medical experts, who are in no doubt as to the  challenges that will be presented when the vaccine becomes available to the public...

'We don't want to see you on the streets': Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

