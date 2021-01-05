Red tape snarls up repurposing of abandoned Eastern Cape schools

‘Many who have made applications and pleas to use those buildings have hit a wall’

PREMIUM

Eleven school buildings which were once operational in Mdantsane lie abandoned and vandalised.



A group of the township's citizens, some who were in the education sector for decades, have called on the Eastern Cape government to intervene, saying the buildings could be refurbished and reused for the community...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.