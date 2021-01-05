Phumla Williams slams claims the presidency allows false 'family meeting' rumours to spread online

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams has denied claims that the presidency has allowed fake reports about planned addresses to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to thrive on social media.

“Actually, the presidency issues an official statement when he is scheduled to address the nation,” she tweeted on Monday.

Williams said she was inundated with calls from people who wanted to know whether Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation on Monday after a fake notice which purported to be from the presidency went viral on Twitter.

“People I am getting a lot [of] calls from another fake information to the public. There is no planned address by the president. All the speculations on that text are fake and urge everyone to ignore it,” she tweeted.