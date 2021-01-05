‘I am still sitting in a house full of water and raw sewage’
No joy for Kwazakhele residents forced to see in new year amid flooding and stench
Outdated infrastructure has been blamed for the sewage overflow in Kwazakhele’s Stofile Street.
The raw sewage has become a daily challenge for residents, who have had to deal with filthy water, used toilet paper and condoms and an unbearable stench since New Year’s Eve. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.