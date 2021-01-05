Gift of the Givers ease load on medical staff with donation of breathing machines
Public hospitals in two Covid-19 hotspot areas received much-needed continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines on Tuesday.
The Gift of the Givers donated 132 of the machines to Sarah Baartman and Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals and to emergency medical services...
