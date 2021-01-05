Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia
Pillay was shot twice in the head and died shortly after arriving at Chatsmed hospital in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, TimesLIVE reported.
SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed the incident, saying a shooting took place “at a known drug dealer’s home” on Taurus Street, Shallcross.
Here is what you need to know about Pillay:
A suspected drug lord
TimesLIVE reported his home was the subject of many police raids. In 2016, Pillay was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of about R1.8m worth of drugs and various firearms, including a Beretta 6.35 pistol and a home-made gun.
It was also reported that R5m worth of drugs were found in his home during a police raid in January 2013.
Raid and arrest
Pillay was arrested on April 30 last year during a raid at his home, where police allegedly found unlicensed firearms, R700,000 cash, and gold and silver coins with an estimated value of R250,000.
Charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, Pillay was released on R5,000 bail at the Chatsworth magistrate's court and ordered to appear at the local police station twice a week.
His arrest followed a spate of hitman-like murders in Shallcross and surrounding areas, after Pillay's son was gunned down on March 12 in a drive-by shooting.
Released on bail
In May, he was released on bail and given a celebrity welcome when he arrived at his Shallcross home in a six-vehicle escort, including a police vehicle.
In a viral video, Pillay could be seen alighting from a white Nissan bakkie amid cheers and whistles from a group of people including friends and family, while a branded police vehicle made its way closer towards the man filming.
Police in Chatsworth, at the time, said they were probing the conduct of one their officers who was filmed escorting Pillay.
He was expecting 'visitors' hours before his death
According to Naicker, hours before his death, Pillay informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors.
“Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property were she heard gunshots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot,” he said.
“Teddy Mafia succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Police did not seize any firearms at the scene. At this stage, it is unknown if the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle.”
