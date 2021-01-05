Fish die as vandals strike at Kings Beach

Nothing done for months as water in lake dropped to dangerous level

PREMIUM

Scores of fish died at the Kings Beach lake after vandals closed the water valves resulting in the water level plunging.



The water blockages and vandalism were reported to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality — which said it was not responsible for the maintenance of the lake and that the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) was responsible for the ponds...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.