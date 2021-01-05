Family battles to come to terms with death of daughters days apart

All Bridget Stander wanted to do before climbing into an ambulance, alone, to Life St George’s Hospital was to hug her parents — but she could not.



Unable to mourn her older sister Samantha’s death earlier that day, Bridget, 19, voiced her fears as she said goodbye to her concerned family members in Cradock...

