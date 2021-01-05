Family battles to come to terms with death of daughters days apart
All Bridget Stander wanted to do before climbing into an ambulance, alone, to Life St George’s Hospital was to hug her parents — but she could not.
Unable to mourn her older sister Samantha’s death earlier that day, Bridget, 19, voiced her fears as she said goodbye to her concerned family members in Cradock...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.