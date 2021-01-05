Eastern Cape game lodges struggle to keep heads above water

Downturn in international travel devastates EC hospitality sector but domestic support saves some jobs

PREMIUM

Private game lodges, like most of the hospitality industry in the Eastern Cape, are fighting for survival.



Hard hit by the pandemic and accompanying prolonged international lockdowns, the once-lucrative private game industry is having to dig deep to stay afloat...

