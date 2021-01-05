Eastern Cape game lodges struggle to keep heads above water
Downturn in international travel devastates EC hospitality sector but domestic support saves some jobs
Private game lodges, like most of the hospitality industry in the Eastern Cape, are fighting for survival.
Hard hit by the pandemic and accompanying prolonged international lockdowns, the once-lucrative private game industry is having to dig deep to stay afloat...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.