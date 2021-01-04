Zweli Mkhize spells out SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the government was committed to rolling out vaccines with urgency to establish herd immunity against Covid-19.

Speaking during a virtual public briefing, outlining the Department of Health's Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy, he said they had to be made available to all South Africans, starting with the most vulnerable and health workers.

He said government was targeting 67% or the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity.

Health workers “need to be protected so they can ensure the stability of our own health care systems”, he added.

About 10% of the population would be covered by the Covax programme but he said bilateral negotiations were already under way with various companies in the hope of securing some vaccines as early as February.