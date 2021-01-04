UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on SA Covid-19 variant

Scientists are not fully confident that Covid-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in SA, ITV's political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government.

Both Britain and SA have discovered new, more infectious variants in the coronavirus in recent weeks that have driven a surge in cases. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday he was now very worried about the strand found in SA.

Scientists including BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin and John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, have said they are testing the vaccines on the new variants and say they could make any required tweaks in about six weeks.

“According to one of the government's scientific advisers, the reason for Matt Hancock's 'incredible worry' about the South African Covid-19 variant is that they are not as confident the vaccines will be as effective against it as they are for the UK's variant,” ITV political editor Robert Peston said.

The health ministry and Public Health England did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.