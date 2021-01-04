Tributes paid after first Eastern Cape DA leader Eddie Trent dies at age of 80
Trent described as family man and servant of the people
A man who was quick to listen and empathise and as earnest a politician as he was a good father.
That was how the children of the late DA MPL Eddie Trent described their father, who was fondly remembered as being a passionate servant of the people throughout his political career, spanning more than 30 years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.