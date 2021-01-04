Tributes paid after first Eastern Cape DA leader Eddie Trent dies at age of 80

Trent described as family man and servant of the people

PREMIUM

A man who was quick to listen and empathise and as earnest a politician as he was a good father.



That was how the children of the late DA MPL Eddie Trent described their father, who was fondly remembered as being a passionate servant of the people throughout his political career, spanning more than 30 years. ..

