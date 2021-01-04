News

‘Stop killing our women’

Outraged northern areas residents demand action on gender-based violence after two raped, murdered over Christmas

By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen - 04 January 2021

Rocked by the rape and killing of two women over the Christmas weekend, residents in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas have had enough of gender-based violence.

Salvana Seloane, 37, was burnt beyond recognition on Sunday last week, and the family of 28-year-old Samantha Bantom relived on Saturday how they had to give doctors at Livingstone Hospital permission to switch off the life-support machines on Christmas Day that had kept the Salt Lake woman alive after she was allegedly raped, assaulted and left for dead...

