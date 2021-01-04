‘Stop killing our women’

Outraged northern areas residents demand action on gender-based violence after two raped, murdered over Christmas

PREMIUM

Rocked by the rape and killing of two women over the Christmas weekend, residents in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas have had enough of gender-based violence.



Salvana Seloane, 37, was burnt beyond recognition on Sunday last week, and the family of 28-year-old Samantha Bantom relived on Saturday how they had to give doctors at Livingstone Hospital permission to switch off the life-support machines on Christmas Day that had kept the Salt Lake woman alive after she was allegedly raped, assaulted and left for dead...

