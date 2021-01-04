News

National Teachers' Union president Allen Thompson has died

Zimasa Matiwane Reporter 04 January 2021
National Teachers' Union head Allen Thompson has passed away. File photo.
National Teachers' Union head Allen Thompson has passed away. File photo.
Image: Saftu

National Teachers' Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson has died.

Natu general secretary Cynthia Barnes confirmed Thompson's death to TimesLIVE, but said there were no details to share.

"He is late, yes. We are driving to his house. We will be in a position to share more information once we have spoken to the family," said Barnes.

Thompson was elected president of Natu in 2018 after serving as the union's deputy president.

Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga posted a tweet expressing his shock and sadness about Thompson's death.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X