Missing girl returns safely to care centre
Another two still not found after allegedly running away from Despatch facility
One girl has returned and two others are still missing after they allegedly ran away from a childcare centre in Despatch last week.
The three girls, aged between 15 and 17, were last seen on Thursday December 31 at about 11am before they were reported missing from the Oosterland Child and Youth Care Centre...
