Province records 251 births on first day of 2021
Hundreds of New Year reasons to smile
“I delivered my healthy baby boy through all the fear that 2020 came with.
“The pain of being in labour, all of it was worth it, seeing my baby boy was the best feeling I have ever experienced.”..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.