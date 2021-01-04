Chief pilot defends man who crashed SANParks helicopter

The SANParks chief pilot has come to the defence of the organisation's airman who crashed a helicopter at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday.

SANParks announced on Saturday that the Airbus AS350B-3+ (Squirrel) helicopter was damaged after losing control during take off.

The pilot, who was flying alone, suffered only minor injuries and received medical attention.

The aircraft is based in Cape Town to help with aerial law enforcement and conservation management operations in the Table Mountain National Park and surrounding areas.

After the incident, there were various social media posts which insinuated that the pilot, who is black, was inexperienced.