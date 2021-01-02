Woman, 92, raped at knifepoint by neighbour

An elderly Free State woman was raped at knifepoint in her home just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Brig Motantsi Makhele said a 34-year-old man from Tlholong near Kestell is in police custody in connection with rape and robbery charges.

The 92-year-old woman was asleep alone in her bedroom at 11.45pm when she heard a bedroom window pane breaking. She had fallen asleep with the lights on, and identified the intruder as a neighbour.

“The suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and raped her. After that he robbed the victim of her TV set, which was in the bedroom. He used the same broken window pane to exit the house with TV set and blanket.”

The victim contacted police just after six on Friday morning.

Police said the suspect is expected to appear before Kestell magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE