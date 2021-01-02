News

IN PICTURES | East London beaches deserted as cops enforce Covid-19 regulations

By DispatchLIVE - 02 January 2021
East London beaches were deserted on New Year's Day.
East London beaches were deserted on  New Year's Day.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

It was a new year scene never experienced before as the usually packed East London beaches were deserted on New Year's Day. Traffic officers and police controlled entry points into areas such as Quigney. Meanwhile the wildlife was more abundant than people at the East London Golf Club in Nahoon.

East London beaches were deserted on New Year's Day.
East London beaches were deserted on  New Year's Day.
Image: MARK ANDREWS
East London beaches were deserted on New Year's Day.
East London beaches were deserted on  New Year's Day.
Image: MARK ANDREWS
Traffic officers and police controlled entry points into areas such as Quigney.
Traffic officers and police controlled entry points into areas such as Quigney.
Image: MARK ANDREWS
Police enforced level 3 lockdown regulations.
Police enforced level 3 lockdown regulations.
Image: MARK ANDREWS
Wildlife as more abundant than people at the East London Golf Club in Nahoon.
Wildlife as more abundant than people at the East London Golf Club in Nahoon.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

DispatchLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X