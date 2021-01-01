IN PICTURES | SA bids farewell to victims of Covid-19 by candle light

As SA recorded a new daily high of confirmed coronavirus cases on New Year's Eve, President Cyril Ramaphosa led a candle-lighting ceremony in Cape Town to commemorate those who have lost their lives to the virus.

Senior government officials and health workers followed suit with candle-lighting ceremonies observed across the country to honour front-line workers and South Africans who succumbed to the infectious disease.

SA confirmed 18,000 new cases of the coronavirus recorded over 24 hours on Thursday evening, bringing the national total of infections to 1,057,161 and the death toll to 28,469. The virus was first recorded in SA in March 2020.