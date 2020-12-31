Uitenhage’s Lindoors wrap up 2020 season of popular Facebook show

When husband and wife entertainers Patrick and Shuling Lindoor from Central in Uitenhage livestream their last Indoors with the Lindoors show for 2020 on Facebook on Thursday night, they will know they have made a difference in the lives of others at a difficult time.



Patrick said they had never thought that something that started using a cellphone in his studio on March 19 — before the national lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa — would grow into a popular online entertainment option with local and overseas followers...

