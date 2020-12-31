Sports star lends a helping hand to fire victim

Germany-based athlete rallies to assist PE mom whose home burnt down

Charity began at home for a New Brighton sport star who has been leading the charge to help a family get back on their feet after a devastating fire left the family destitute.



SA handball team captain Samkelo Dumse, 24, was handing out food to the homeless around his neighbourhood on Christmas Day when he heard about a family whose house burnt down two days earlier...

