Sports star lends a helping hand to fire victim
Germany-based athlete rallies to assist PE mom whose home burnt down
Charity began at home for a New Brighton sport star who has been leading the charge to help a family get back on their feet after a devastating fire left the family destitute.
SA handball team captain Samkelo Dumse, 24, was handing out food to the homeless around his neighbourhood on Christmas Day when he heard about a family whose house burnt down two days earlier...
