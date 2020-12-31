Port Elizabeth bags its own IV drip lounge

Friends create direct line to feeling better

A chance meeting between a commercial property agent and a medical doctor on a biking trip more than 10 years ago has led to the Eastern Cape’s first drip IV lounge opening its doors in Port Elizabeth — and HeraldLIVE tested it out.



The initiative, of course, could not have come at a better time, with hordes of residents already flocking to the yuppie Walmer establishment to try to put back in their bodies what Covid-19 and the stresses of 2020 have taken out...

