Port Elizabeth bags its own IV drip lounge
Friends create direct line to feeling better
A chance meeting between a commercial property agent and a medical doctor on a biking trip more than 10 years ago has led to the Eastern Cape’s first drip IV lounge opening its doors in Port Elizabeth — and HeraldLIVE tested it out.
The initiative, of course, could not have come at a better time, with hordes of residents already flocking to the yuppie Walmer establishment to try to put back in their bodies what Covid-19 and the stresses of 2020 have taken out...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.