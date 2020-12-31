Outgoing UCT ombud tells of threats, suspension and censorship in parting letter

The outgoing University of Cape Town (UCT) ombud's parting letter to the institution reveals a tense relationship with management.

In a three-page letter on Wednesday, Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa said the institution sued her over her findings instead of engaging her towards the end of her tenure.

Makamandela-Mguqulwa’s office hogged headlines after her 2019 report painted an unflattering picture of UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

The report said 37 academics had accused Phakeng of bullying.

Makamandela-Mguqulwa was served with a notice of suspension after she refused to withdraw the report. Phakeng challenged the report in court before withdrawing the lawsuit.