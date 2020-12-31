News

‘No money left for Eastern Cape schools PPE’

PREMIUM
By Gugu Phandle - 31 December 2020

There will be no state-provided personal protective equipment (PPE) at Eastern Cape government schools next year.

This dire warning was at the top of a list of disasters looming over the new school year in the Eastern Cape, according to the DA, teacher unions, school governing associations and  teachers spoken to on Wednesday by DispatchLIVE...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X