‘No money left for Eastern Cape schools PPE’

PREMIUM

There will be no state-provided personal protective equipment (PPE) at Eastern Cape government schools next year.



This dire warning was at the top of a list of disasters looming over the new school year in the Eastern Cape, according to the DA, teacher unions, school governing associations and teachers spoken to on Wednesday by DispatchLIVE...

