Motherwell man allegedly assaulted and robbed by wife

A woman and her two brothers were arrested after they allegedly robbed her husband at their home in Motherwell on Wednesday night.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart, the complainant, 36, was asleep in his home in the Lingelethu Informal Settlement when the sound of dogs barking woke him up shortly before 10pm.

“When he went to investigate two men allegedly kicked the door open. His wife, her two brothers and two other unknown men allegedly started assaulting him inside the house,” Swart said.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant and threatened to shoot him. After the assault the suspects fled the scene with a laptop and other stolen property.

Swart said Motherwell police were notified of the incident around 2am on Thursday, and officers from the Port Elizabeth K9 unit followed up on information that led them to a house in Vinjiwe Crescent in Motherwell NU2.

“At the house officers arrested the complainant’s wife and her brothers, and the stolen property was also recovered. The search for the remaining two suspects continues.”

The wife, 28, and her brothers, 20 and 19, are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of house robbery.